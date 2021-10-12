ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletics department and head coach Emma Maubach announced Jennifer Culp as the Ravens' assistant swimming coach on Tuesday.
"We are super excited to welcome coach Jennifer Culp to the AU Swim and Dive team," Maubach said. "She will bring a new spin on things, which is exactly what this team needs, and will be a great addition to our team this year. I am thrilled to have her by my side for my first year."
Culp served as the head swimming and diving coach for Liberty Christian from 2014-19. She also took on coaching roles for the Anderson Community Aquatics Club and the Dolphin Club. Culp has also been giving swimming instructions for 20 years.
"I am super excited and honored to be asked to be back on the deck with the swimmers," Culp said.
Culp was elected to the Anderson City Council in 2013 and is currently in her second term. She serves the district that consists of Anderson University.
