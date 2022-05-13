KOKOMO -- The fourth-seeded Anderson University baseball team opened 1-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Anderson battled past fifth-seeded Hanover (16-21) with a 6-2 victory. Top-seeded Franklin (29-12) then fought past Anderson in a 7-3 win.
In the opener, Alex Christie put Hanover on the board in the top of the first inning with a solo home run.
Jacob Dupps knocked in Christie on a sacrifice fly in the third to give Hanover a 2-0 lead.
Tyler Smitherman smashed a homer in the bottom of the third to cut the lead in half.
In the fourth, Stephen Vickery delivered his first homer of the season to even the score at 2-2. Justin Reed contributed an RBI double in the same inning to give Anderson a 3-2 lead.
Brady Reed knocked in Jake Stank on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Stank belted a solo blast in the seventh. In the same inning, Brady Reed cracked an RBI single.
Stank went 2-for-3 with a homer to lead the Ravens. Smitherman and Vickery each blasted homers. Rene Casas Jr. finished 2-for-3 with a double. Justin Reed went 2-for-5 with a double. Brady Reed provided a single and two RBI. Connor Gordon and Grahm Reedy rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles.
Christie went 2-for-5 with a homer for the Panthers. Charlie Burton finished 2-for-4. Sam Perkins tallied a double while Jake Danneman, Connor Farnsley and Eric Roudebush rounded out Hanover's eight hits with singles.
Kasey Henderson (3-3) picked up the complete-game win. He struck out two batters, issued two walks and allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits in nine innings.
Matthew Alter (5-5) took the loss. He fanned three batters, yielded four walks and surrendered four runs (three earned) on eight hits in four innings. Jack Jennings punched out a batter, gave up zero walks and conceded two runs on three hits in three innings. Chris Hautman retired each of the three batters he faced.
In Game 2, Matt Earley put Franklin on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double. Tysen Lipscomb singled in a run during the same inning.
Gordon ripped a solo shot in the top of the third. During the bottom half of the inning, Noah Wood cracked an RBI single to give the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead.
Anderson cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth when Vickery drove in Casas on a fielder's choice.
Franklin opened up the game with a three-run sixth. A.J. Sanders singled in a run. Sean Sullivan then connected on a two-run double to give Franklin a 6-2 lead.
Lipscomb scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.
Reedy added an RBI double in the ninth.
Gordon contributed a solo blast for the Ravens. Brady Reed and Reedy each went 2-for-4 with a double. Justin Reed finished 2-for-5 while Vickery rounded out Anderson's eight hits with a single.
Sullivan went 2-for-5 with a two-run double for the Grizzlies. Colby Reed finished 2-for-2 with a double while Earley went 2-for-4 with a double. Lipscomb, Sanders, Sean Thomas and Wood each rounded out Franklin's 10 hits with singles.
Nick McClanahan (6-0) collected the win for the Grizzlies. He fanned seven batters, issued five walks and allowed two runs on six hits in eight innings. Chris Foote walked a batter and gave up one run on two hits in one inning.
Landen Southern (1-2) suffered the loss. He punched out eight batters, yielded one walk and surrendered six runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Logan Nickel struck out a batter, issued zero walks and conceded one run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. Evan Doan struck out a batter, yielded a walk and allowed zero runs on zero hits in one inning.
The Ravens continue HCAC play Friday at 6:30 p.m. versus an opponent to be determined.