ANDERSON -- The Anderson University baseball team poured in 27 runs during Monday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader to sweep Mount St. Joseph at Don Brandon Field.
Anderson (12-8) took down the Lions (8-11) by a scores of 14-2 and 13-5, with the opener being shortened to seven innings by the mercy rule.
Conference-leading Transylvania (12-4) swept Anderson in a doubleheader Saturday. The Pioneers rolled to a 16-1 victory in seven innings during Game 1. Transylvania then hung onto an 11-10 victory in Game 2.
"This was a nice bounce back after the sweep on Saturday," Ravens coach Mathew Bair said.
Kennedy Parker (1-1) earned the win in Game 1. He struck out six batters, issued two walks and allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. Kasey Henderson (4-1) secured the win in Game 2. He fanned two batters, yielded four walks and gave up four runs on eight hits in seven innings.
"I was proud of our two seniors who led us on the mound," Bair said. "Wins are always a great way to start off the week. We are a little banged up right now, and we need to get a few guys healthy to make a solid run in the second half of the season."
Branton Sanders went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a three-run home run in the opener. The Whiteland native drove in a total of four runs. Tyler Burton finished 2-for-4 with a three-run double. Justin Reed went 2-for-2 with a double. Tyler Smitherman also doubled while Jonathan Willoughby, Grahm Reedy and M.J. Furnish rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles. Reed, Reedy, Bennie Day and Smitherman each drove in runs.
Daleville's T.J. Price went 3-for-4 with a triple and a grand slam in Game 2. The senior finished with five RBI. Sanders blasted a two-run homer, his second of the doubleheader. Reed finished 2-for-5 with two doubles, and Furnish was 2-for-4 with a double. Willoughby, Burton and Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles.
Cole Whitlock tossed a 1-2-3 inning in relief. Smitherman fanned two batters and allowed an unearned run on one hit in one inning.
Anderson hosts Manchester (9-10) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
