The Anderson University baseball team (7-4) took down Earlham (7-4) with a 14-4 victory in seven innings Wednesday at Don Brandon Field.
"Offensively, we were really good and on point," Ravens coach Mathew Bair said. "Most of all though, I'm proud of Jose Olivo and Cole Whitlock, two young sophomore pitchers who stepped up and threw a great game. I thought they both got squeezed a bit with the strike zone, and Earlham hit some balls hard, but they didn't get rattled. They kept coming back, and I hope that's a sign of us maturing."
Jose Olivo (1-0) captured the win. He struck out six batters, issued four walks and allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. Cole Whitlock fanned three batters, yielded two walks and gave up no runs and no hits in two innings.
Jason Hall-Manley went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles, five RBI and three runs. Justin Reed finished 2-for-3. Tyler Burton produced a double while Branton Sanders, Jonathan Willoughby, Grahm Reed, M.J. Furnish and Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles. Sanders, Reed, Willoughby, Reedy, Furnish, Daleville's T.J. Price and Casas Jr. each provided RBI.
"This (Heartland Collegiate Athletic) Conference is really good across the board," Bair said, "and we will have to be on top of our game and continue our success."
The Ravens travel to Defiance (3-7) for an HCAC doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.
