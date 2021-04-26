BLUFFTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University baseball team battled to a split with Bluffton during Sunday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Bluffton (13-19) earned a 7-5 win in Game 1 while Anderson (16-12) locked up a 4-1 win in Game 2.
Tyler Smitherman went 2-for-5 with a double in Game 1. Branton Sanders finished 1-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases. Justin Reed belted a two-run single. Tyler Burton, Daleville's T.J. Price, Jason Hall-Manley and Bennie Day rounded out Anderson's eight hits with singles. Sanders, Burton and M.J. Furnish each drove in runs. Frankton's Evan Doan struck out four batters and allowed one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
In Game 2, Smitherman finished 2-for-4 with a double for the Ravens. Reed went 2-for-5 with a double while Burton finished 2-for-5. Hall-Manley contributed a double while Price, Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. and Jonathan Willoughby rounded out Anderson's 10 hits with singles. Sanders, Reed and Smitherman each drove in runs.
Kasey Henderson (5-1) tossed a complete game and recorded the win. He fanned eight batters, yielded four walks and gave up an unearned run on five hits in nine innings.
Anderson hosts Earlham (16-13) on Monday at 4 p.m. at Don Brandon Field.
