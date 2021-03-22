ANDERSON -- The Anderson University baseball team swept Bluffton in a pair of shootouts Sunday at Don Brandon Field.
Anderson (6-4) powered past Bluffton (1-8) 17-12 in Game 1 of a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Ravens then locked up a 12-9 win in Game 2.
Branton Sanders went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a triple in the first game. Daleville's T.J. Price was 3-for-4 with two doubles. M.J. Furnish went 2-for-4 in three RBI. Justin Reed was 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run single. Grahm Reedy also went 2-for-4.
Jonathan Willoughby, Jason Hall-Manley and Tyler Burton each rounded out Anderson's 14 hits with singles. Price and Willoughby each had an RBI while Reedy stole two bases.
Cole Whitlock (1-0) captured the win. He struck out three batters, issued one walk and gave up three hits in four scoreless innings.
Chandler Wise went 2-for-2 with a triple in Game 2. Reedy finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Hall-Manley turned in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.
Willoughby, Furnish, Price and Bennie Day rounded out Anderson's 10 hits with singles. Price drove in two runs. Sanders, Reed, Willoughby, Wise and Day each contributed one RBI. Day also stole two bases.
Wise (1-0) secured the win for the Ravens. He fanned eight batters, yielded four walks and allowed two hits in 3.1 scoreless innings.
Anderson hosts Earlham College (7-3) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
