ANDERSON -- Anderson University women's track and field standout Mariah Murray was selected a United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic individual Thursday. The AU women's track and field team was also named as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team.
Murray earned USTFCCCA All-Academic individual honors for the second time in her career after receiving the recognition last season. The USTFCCCA recognizes individuals that rank in the top 50 in the nation for an event and have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. Murray cleared a season-best height of 1.65 meters (5-foot-5) in the high jump to tie for 22nd in the nation in NCAA Division III.
The women's track and field team put together the highest GPA in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 academic year. Anderson was selected as a USTFCCCA All-Academic team for the second year in a row. The USTFCCCA recognized track and field teams with at least a 3.10 GPA for the academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.