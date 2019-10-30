ANDERSON -- Despite last-ditch efforts to find the back of the net, Anderson University women’s soccer fell to Rose-Hulman 2-1 in the final home game of the season Wednesday.
The Engineers wasted no time getting to work and putting pressure on the Ravens defense. It was clear Rose-Hulman was not messing around and set the tone early.
Senior Jessica Wells got past the final line of Anderson’s defense and set up a one-on-one situation against senior goalkeeper D’Anjrea Allen. Wells snuck one past Allen to give the Engineers an early advantage.
A costly blunder by Allen came with 12 minutes left in the first half. Junior Sidney Hohl shot a soft grounder to the box, and it slipped between Allen’s legs to add an insurance goal to Rose-Hulman’s lead.
Going into halftime, head coach Jennifer Myhre made it a priority for her team to reset and gain its composure.
“It was more of let’s reset and start this game over,” Myhre said. “We were in the mindset of fighting every day to get in the (Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) tournament.”
This made all the difference as the Ravens found their grove for the final half of the contest. Thanks to freshman Taylor Baker, the momentum shifted solely to Anderson.
“I think, as a team, we performed really well,” Baker said. “In that second half, we had a lot of energy, and it was what we needed to kick it in gear. (The goal) is what we needed to get the energy again.”
Off of a corner kick, Baker was able to squeeze one past Rose-Hulman’s goalkeeper to cut the deficit to one.
This was the spark Anderson needed in order to stay in the game. In terms of shots on goal, Rose-Hulman outshot Anderson 5-2 in the first half. With this second-half energy shift, the match ended with the Engineers having six shots on goal and the Ravens having five.
Although the momentum changed, it was too late for the Ravens to find another goal. One reason Anderson stayed in the game until the very end was the defense. Rose-Hulman’s game plan was to work the outside and set up inside opportunities. Anderson’s defense made it a priority to get the ball out of bounds and stop the crosses.
“Rose is a technical and quick team, so we knew that tracking marks and individual defending would be key today,” Myhre said. “I thought we did a good job of shutting down their forwards.”
Anderson’s final game will be Saturday with hopes of still squeezing into the conference tournament that will commence next week.
“We just need to go in and leave it all on the field,” Baker said. “It is not over yet, so we are hoping to keep going on.”
Rose-Hulman stays undefeated in conference play at 7-0-1. Anderson sits at 4-2-2 in HCAC play.
