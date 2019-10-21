Anderson University’s homecoming was filled with excitement and lots of action for its athletic teams. The football team faced off against Rose-Hulman and the men’s and women’s soccer teams battled Franklin.
The highlight of the day was the men’s soccer team defeating Franklin 1-0. Senior captain Danny Collins scored the lone goal midway through the second half. The Ravens outshot the Grizzlies 20-5 and allowed zero shots on goal.
It wasn’t a completely clean game for either side, with Franklin’s Thomas Samuel getting a yellow and red card within 10 minutes of each other. He was removed from the game after his throw-in intentionally hit Collins in the face. Ravens defender Chase Litzke was given a yellow card and goalkeeper Caleb Oliver was given a red card with less than 20 minutes remaining.
The women’s soccer team was defeated by Franklin 1-0, the first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss of the season for the Ravens. Goalkeeper D’Anjrea Allen allowed her first goal of the HCAC season to Jalynn Gorman in the 68th minute. Allen has won conference defensive player of the week three times this season, including earning the honors last week.
AU had 18 shots, including five on goal, but was unable to score. Franklin had just two shots, and its only shot on goal found the back of the net. The women fell to 9-2-2 on the season. Through their first 12 games, their 9-1-2 record was the best start in program history.
The football team fell to Rose-Hulman 45-0. Sophomore running back Reggie Lipscomb was the lone highlight, carrying the ball 16 times for 109 yards.
While only three teams were in front of the home fans Saturday, the women’s tennis team traveled to Kentucky to play in the HCAC tournament. The Ravens went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed after posting a 14-1 record during the regular season.
They defeated Rose-Hulman in the semifinals but fell to Transylvania in the championship match. Freshman Katrina Berban went 15-0 out of her No. 1 singles spot and was recognized as the HCAC freshman of the year and the conference’s MVP.
All of the top six tennis players were recognized in the postseason awards, with Jasmine Blair, Claire Miller and Jordyn Roper joining Berban on the all-conference first team list. Allison Newman and Anna Creech were recognized as honorable mentions. Head coach Bryant Beard was named coach of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.