ANDERSON -- Anderson University dedicated the newly named Fridley Field on Saturday.
Anderson celebrated the completion of Stage 1 of the Build AU Soccer project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A total of $232,000 was raised for Stage 1. Stage 1 of the project consisted of an underground sprinkling system, video scoreboard, fencing of the facility, fabric for the fencing, finishing the press box, vinyl siding for the building, concessions stand purchased, Equipment shed, 25 picnic tables, landscaping, stadium bleachers and the home team areas with a sports medicine room and a restroom and the visitor team area update.
Anderson also kicked off Stage 2 of the Build AU Soccer project, which is centered around lights for the stadium. The goal is to raise $300,000 to begin putting in the lights March 1, and there has been $203,000 raised in pledges and gifts so far.
"I believe it's so important to get the evening opportunity for games," AU men's soccer coach Scott Fridley said. "Most important is to keep the players from missing classes and staying focused on the academics. Secondly, to give the ability for fans, parents and those that love our game to get to the game. It's hard to get fans to a 3 p.m. game, especially midweek. This will give our programs an opportunity to host an event that everyone will love to attend, whether they are a soccer fan or not. I believe it will enhance the experience the AU students will get behind."
AU president John Pistole announced Saturday the AU Soccer Stadium will be renamed Fridley Field in honor of Fridley, who has spent the last 32 years coaching at AU. Fridley has also spearheaded the construction of the AU Soccer Stadium, which has continuously progressed during his entire time at Anderson.
"Coach Fridley has a vision for the kind of venue the AU soccer field can become, the dedication of the completion of Phase 1 provided the perfect opportunity to name the field in honor of Coach Fridley's leadership and commitment to AU Soccer," Ravens athletic director Marcie Taylor said. "His legacy is important to AU and its incredible soccer alums and student-athletes. We're proud to honor that with the naming of Fridley Field."
"We are so blessed to have great soccer alumni, friends, AU faculty and staff and family members who have so generously given to this project," Fridley said. "We have a small group of alumni that got together a couple years ago to put a match program together to give a little push to complete Stage 1. They have again been willing to push along Stage 2. As of Saturday, we have hit $200,000 in pledges and gifts. We need $300,000 by March 1, 2022, to ensure the construction completion for the fall of 2022. I will never be able to say thanks enough for everyone's generosity and excitement for this project. I just want our students to have the best place to call home for their four-year experience while they are at AU, competing on the pitch. This will help continue to grow our strong AU Soccer Alumni connection. We want them to continue to be proud of the traditions and history they provided when they played here."
Anderson soccer began as a club during the 1985-86 school year. The club began playing in the present-day location, which served as the football game field just prior to the club's establishment. It was also enclosed in the track that existed at the time. When men's soccer became a varsity sport in 1989, the field did not have a scoreboard, bleachers or a press box. The field just consisted of two goals, which were purchased by Dr. House of Dayton, Ohio, whose son Bret is one of the founding fathers of AU Soccer.
The AU Soccer stadium received several upgrades during the early 1990s. Pepsi donated the original scoreboard for the field. Anderson also acquired an old set of bleachers from Westfield High School to use as the AU Soccer Stadium's first set of bleachers. Anderson has had four different team areas with the first team area being built in the early 1990s. It was during the same time frame Verle E. Fridley Sr., grandfather of Scott Fridley, designed, bought and built the current press box. The press box was dedicated in his honor in 2015. Most of the wood in the original press box was able to be used in the new press box.
It was in 2017 when the AU Soccer programs launched the current Build AU Soccer fundraiser. Part of Stage 1 was installing the present-day scoreboard, which was donated by Meijer. Several upgrades were made to the AU Soccer Stadium in Stage 1, and Stage 1 was capped off by the completion of the facility fencing and stadium bleachers in 2020.
The Build AU Soccer project is currently in Stage 2 and fundraising to implement lights for Fridley Field. After Stage 2 is completed, Stage 3 will focus on bricking each of the buildings, which include the press box, the team areas and the concession stand.
