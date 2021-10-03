HANOVER -- The Anderson University football team fell to Hanover by a score of 49-0 in its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Saturday.
Hanover (2-2, 1-0 HCAC) recorded 527 yards of total offense while Anderson (0-4, 0-1) finished with just 73 yards.
Collin McCaffrey led the Ravens with eight tackles. Pendleton Heights' Caden McClain tallied six tackles. Trey Staley forced a fumble while Brandon Goodman recorded a sack. Caleb Oliver put together a punting average of 37.5 yards and pinned a punt inside the 20.
Anderson hosts Bluffton (1-3, 0-1) for Homecoming on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
