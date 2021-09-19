ALMA, Mich. -- Alma College secured a 51-2 win against the Anderson University football team on Saturday.
The Scots (3-0) totaled 335 yards in total offense while the Ravens (0-3) contributed 117 yards of total offense.
Anderson scored two points in the third quarter as a result of a safety recorded by Austin Weiland.
Zac Tallent tallied eight receptions and 53 receiving yards.
On defense, Sam Feola, Da'Marion Walker, Ross Watson and Weiland each recorded a team-high five tackles. Jawan Coney posted two sacks. Javonte Malone broke up two passes. Jacen Beckman and Tristan Chambers also provided sacks. Cayden Sotelo picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards. Jayden Allen forced a fumble, and Jose Olivo broke up a pass.
Anderson returns to action on Oct. 2 to clash with Hanover College (1-2) at 1:30 p.m. in Hanover.
