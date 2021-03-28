ANDERSON -- The Anderson University football team captured a 55-27 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory against Manchester on Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
With the victory, The Bronze Ball returns to Anderson for the first time since claiming a 37-34 overtime win Nov. 13, 2010.
"The team played well on both sides of the ball," coach Steve Rock said. "The offense did a great job of taking what the defense gave them early on in the game. It's a lot of fun to play with a lead, our first time this season to do so."
Anderson (1-2) established great field position for its opening drive following a 25-yard interception return by Sean McSmith. On the third play of the drive, Tyson Harley connected with James Tucker for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Ravens on the board.
Harley put Anderson ahead 14-0 after keeping the ball himself for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
Jawan Coney forced and recovered a fumble on the Spartans' next drive. Anderson immediately capitalized as Harley delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lapel's Noah Frazier on the first play of the drive to take a 21-0 lead.
With under two minutes left in the first quarter, the Spartans turned the ball over for the third time as Joe Derrick picked off a pass. Manchester finished the game with five turnovers.
"The defense came out confident in their game plan and played on fire, especially in the first and third quarters," Rock said. "I'm very proud of the way this unit is coming together. Creating multiple turnovers is huge for us, and we did just that. It's exciting to see guys get better each week, understanding their assignments, working to eliminate mistakes and pushing themselves to play physically."
The Ravens took a 28-0 lead after Reggie Lipscomb carried in a 10-yard touchdown run.
Kreevon Maple then took an interception back 27 yards. During the second quarter, the Spartans came up with four defensive stops and chipped the deficit down to 28-13 at halftime.
After being stopped on the final four drives in the half, the Ravens responded by outscoring the Spartans 20-0 in the third quarter.
"I was pleased with the way the offense responded after a few stalled drives," Rock said. "Everyone stayed positive with each other and showed maturity and confidence in their teammates as the next series came around."
Anderson opened the second half with a 16-play drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Harley to Zac Tallent. The drive took 7 minutes, 4 seconds.
A 3-yard touchdown run from Lipscomb put Anderson ahead 41-13.
Maple recorded his second interception, this time taking it back 32 yards. Anderson responded by scoring on the very next play. Lipscomb used his elusiveness to score on a 29-yard reception from Harley. Anderson maintained possession for nine minutes of the third quarter.
"Scoring 20 points in the third quarter while eating up the clock with a seven-minute drive was key in closing out the game," Rock said.
Manchester found the end zone in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 28.
The Ravens then found the end zone again as Harley delivered his fifth passing touchdown, this time to Alex Barnett.
Manchester added another touchdown before the game ended.
Harley threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore from New Palestine also rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 401 total yards and six total touchdowns. Harley completed 32 of 43 (74.4%) passes.
Lipscomb rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also tallied eight receptions, 93 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Lipscomb finished with 173 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Five different Ravens, including Lipscomb, caught touchdowns. Tucker had nine catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. Tallent notched five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. Barnett had five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Frazier added two catches for 29 yards and a score.
Maple intercepted two passes and racked up 59 return yards. The senior from Eustis, Florida, also turned in nine tackles and a sack.
Juancarlos Ramirez paced the Ravens with 10 tackles. Dean Foundos and Ross Watson contributed six tackles apiece while Sam Feola added five tackles.
Coney recorded a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while Feola also forced a fumble. McSmith picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards.
Anderson finished the day with six sacks. Triston Chambers had 1.5 sacks, and Anderson Prep's Malandric Skipper-Blair, Maple, Watson and Coney had one sack each, while Lane Cardemon added a half-sack.
Coney also recorded two tackles for losses.
Prior to the game, Anderson recognized seniors Barnett, Skipper-Blair and Maple.
Barnett is a three-time all-conference selection and garnered second-team all-HCAC honors as a sophomore. The senior from McCordsville 111 career catches for 1,610 yards and 14 touchdowns. Barnett has also tallied 533 kick return yards.
Skipper-Blair has 67 career tackles, two fumble recoveries, a fumble forced, four sacks, seven tackles for losses and two pass breakups.
Maple has twice received all-HCAC Honorable Mention. He has picked off nine career passes with 14 pass breakups, a fumble-recovery touchdown, a fumble forced, 124 tackles, a sack and 4.5 tackles for loss.
"I have to mention the three seniors who all contributed big time (Saturday)," Rock said. "Malandric had multiple tackles, Kreevon came up with two interceptions and Alex had multiple catches and a touchdown."
Anderson travels to Defiance (1-3) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
"We talked all week as a team about playing disciplined football, and we did that (Saturday)," Rock said. "I'm confident that after a much-needed win, we will continue to play that way."
