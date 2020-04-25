ANDERSON — The Anderson University Ravens continue to make recruiting news as an area distance runner will stay close to home and the men’s basketball team lands an all-conference performer from Hamilton County.
Shenandoah’s Josh Soden announced on social media this week he will continue his track and cross country careers for the Ravens while men’s basketball coach Owen Handy landed Noblesville’s leading scorer, Alex Hunt.
While Soden was unable to compete on the track this spring, he nevertheless finished his high school career in style as he qualified for the New Haven cross country semistate in the fall.
After completing the Pendleton Heights sectional course in 18:01, which was good for a 21st-place overall finish, he bettered both his time and placing the following week at regional. At Delta, Soden ran the Muncie Sports Plex course in 17:35.8, placing him in 19th position and advancing him on to semistate.
At New Haven, Soden placed 151st with a time of 18:04.1, good enough for ninth among area runners at semistate.
At the 2019 Mount Vernon track and field sectional, Soden tallied a 12th-place finish in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:56.58 and ran the second leg for Shenandoah’s eighth-place 4x400 relay team.
On the hardwood, Hunt led the Millers at 10.9 points per game and garnered All-Hoosier Crossroads Conference honors after the season.
Described by Handy as a combo-forward, the 6-foot-5 Hunt also grabbed 3 rebounds per game and converted better than 60% of his field goal attempts overall, including 39% from 3-point range. Hunt was a 71% free throw shooter last season.
He showed vast improvement over his junior season, when Hunt averaged 5.8 points, shot 57% on field goals and was a 63% free throw shooter.
In his most recent trip to Madison County last December, Hunt scored 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting against the Anderson Indians in a 64-46 Noblesville victory.
Hunt joins Kayden Key (Frankton), Tieon Autry (South Bend Riley) and Camden Smith (Harrison) as recent men’s basketball commits for Handy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.