ANDERSON -- The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest between the Anderson University football team and Hanover on Saturday has been canceled.
Based on this week's injury report and a shortage of healthy players, the Anderson athletic department and its athletic training staff have made the decision competing in the game does not lie in the interest of student-athlete safety and well-being.
There are no more games scheduled for the Ravens this spring.
