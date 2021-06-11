ANDERSON -- Anderson University announced Friday it has hired Jon Gin as its head women's basketball coach.
Gin replaces Lindsay Shade, who resigned after six seasons this spring. Shade had a 37-103 overall record but was 18-22 over the last two years.
The Ravens finished 7-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, it's first non-losing season since going 15-11 in 2008-09.
Gin served as an assistant coach at Covenant College the past two seasons and also spent five years as an assistant coach in Division II -- three at Gannon University and two at Trevecca Nazarene.
"I'm excited to bring coach Jon Gin on board to lead the women's basketball program," AU athletic director Marcie Taylor said in a school release. "Coach Gin's prior coaching and recruiting experience and work at institutions similar in ethos to AU coupled with the strong desire to mentor student-athletes in their faith development and a commitment to academic achievement make him uniquely qualified to build upon the solid foundation already in place."
At Covenant, Gin served as defensive coordinator with a large focus also on recruiting and development. The Scots allowed 55.7 points per game during the USA South Atlantic Conference season in 2019-20, which ranked fourth in the 16-team league.
Last season, Gin helped recruit Destiny Mergilles, a three-time USA South Rookie of the Week award winner. Mergilles led the team with averages of 12.1 points and 7.8 rebounds as a freshman and is one of just two players in program history to be named to the All-USA South West Division first team.
Gin also led Covenant's junior varsity team with responsibilities including scheduling, budgeting and player growth and development.
The varsity Scots finished 8-15 last season and were 7-7 in conference play.
Gin served as recruiting coordinator and defensive coordinator in his three seasons at Gannon. In 2018-19, the Golden Knights led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in defensive rebounds per game and ranked second in defensive efficiency and fifth in scoring defense.
Among Gin's recruits was 2019 PSAC Western Division Freshman of the Year Tori Obenrader -- who averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the floor.
As a sophomore, Obenrader led the team with 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while being named the PSAC tournament MVP.
During Gin's two years at Trevecca Nazarene, the Trojans compiled a 36-19 record and won one Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship. Gin played an integral role in scouting, recruiting and player development.
"I want to thank Marcie Taylor and President (John) Pistole for this incredible opportunity," Gin said. "I'm honored to be joining the Anderson community, and I'm excited to get to work with our women's basketball team. Go Ravens."
Gin attended Div. I North Florida and contributed to the school's basketball operations and video coordination.
He graduated from North Florida in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in sport management and earned a master's degree in management from Trevecca Nazarene three years later.
Gin began his coaching career in 2015-16 as an assistant at Moravian Prep Academy in Hudson, North Carolina.
