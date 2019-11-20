ANDERSON — Three players scored 20 or more points at O.C. Lewis Gym Wednesday night as Anderson University pulled off an 87-81 victory over the Calvin Knights.
Malik Laffoon, a senior from Bloomington North, hit all but two of his dozen shots to score 25 points to pace the Ravens.
But right behind him with 20 points each were a pair of Madison County products, Frankton’s Maurice Knight and Lapel’s Austin Lyons. Those two, along with Liberty Christian’s Ronny Williams, all played instrumental roles in pulling out the victory to go 2-1 on the season.
It looked in the early part of the second half like the Knights, who had erased an 11-point deficit to tie the game at halftime, would gain an upper hand.
“We had a stretch where we weren’t playing well,” said AU coach Owen Handy. “But we stayed with it. We defended and we fought back.”
The Ravens had two straight possessions where they were forced to take long, desperation 3-pointers to beat the shot clock. But the Knights didn’t capitalize and AU remained within striking distance.
Lyons gave the home team a lift when his 3-pointer fell with 5:40 to play and AU led 70-65.
“I give credit to Coach (Jovon) McGraw for working with me,” said Lyons. “I went into the game feeling confident about my shooting. But me being in a position to make those shots is 100 percent due to my teammates. They set screens and they got me the ball and had the confidence in me to make them.”
With the lead down to two, it was Knight’s turn to hit from long range at 4:48 for a 73-68 lead. Lyons followed with a layup off a terrific feed by Jake Gudorf (who topped the team with three assists).
With 3:15 to play, Williams used his famous burst of speed to get inside and get fouled. He hit both freebies for a 77-72 lead.
“Ronny didn’t play as many minutes tonight as he sometimes does,” said Handy. “But I thought down the stretch he did a great job of controlling the tempo and getting the ball where it needed to be.”
Williams finished with four points, a block and an assist.
Lyons drilled another trey to make it 80-74. At 2:19, he scrambled into the lane to corral a long offensive rebound and scored from there. He blocked a shot just 25 seconds later.
Knight hit 3 of 4 free throws with under a minute to play, two of those coming on the fourth of what would be five technical fouls called on Calvin in the contest. The lead was 85-79 and Lyons’ steal with nine seconds left put the cap on the win.
There were some ugly points in the box score from the Ravens’ viewpoint.
“We absolutely got annihilated on the boards,” said Handy. That is no exaggeration. Calvin won that battle 43-17.
“I am sure we will be working on that in practice,” said Lyons. “They were just bigger than us at almost every position. Fortunately we were able to do enough offensively to offset that.”
“I thought we wore them down a little bit in the second half,” said Handy. “Some of those jump shots they were hitting quit falling.” The Knights hit 45% from the field for the game compared to nearly 56% for the Ravens.
AU will next play at Hope College on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Ravens return home next Wednesday to play Illinois Wesleyan at 7 p.m.
