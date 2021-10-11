ANDERSON -- Anderson University inducted its 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes during the annual Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday.
During the ceremony, Anderson recognized Jeremi Mitchel, Ryan Bennison, Michael Niccum, Gary Gerould, Sue Wood, Mick Dickson, Chuck Rhudy and special recognition of the 2000 men's soccer team. This year's ceremony combined the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes during as last year's ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeremi (Mitchel) Schortgen came to Anderson from Monroe in the fall of 1999 to compete in volleyball.
Schortgen racked up 5,832 assists during her career, which ranks first in school history and second in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference history. She is a four-time first-team all-HCAC selection. Schortgen also scattered 1,795 career digs, which ranks third in school history. During her career, Schortgen was selected as the HCAC Player of the Week four times. Schortgen compiled 1,529 assists in 2002 and 1,499 assists in 2001, which hold the top two spots among single-season school leaders. She was named the Anderson Senior Female Athlete of the Year in 2003.
Ryan Bennison came to Anderson from West Lafayette in the fall of 1997 to compete in soccer.
Bennison was tabbed the HCAC MVP as a senior and earned first-team all-HCAC honors as a junior and senior. In 1999, Bennison led the Ravens with 33 interceptions. He also scored 15 points on six goals and three assists. Bennison topped the team in minutes during his junior year.
As a senior, Bennison paced the Ravens with 54 interceptions. He matched the team-lead with 11 goals. Bennison scored 28 points on 11 goals and six assists. During his career, Bennison notched 18 goals, 11 assists, 47 points and 145 interceptions. Bennison ranks in the top 10 among Anderson career leaders in interceptions, goals, assists and minutes. He was named to the Anderson Men's Soccer 2009-2018 All-Decade Team.
Bennison returned to Anderson in 2008 and spent three years as an assistant coach to the men's soccer program. He was tabbed the head men's soccer coach at Bridgewater College in 2011, where he remains. Bennison holds the program record for coaching wins at Bridgewater.
Michael Niccum came to Anderson from Muncie in the fall of 1980 to compete in wrestling.
During the 1982-83 season, Niccum earned first-team all-Hoosier Buckeye Conference honors and won the NAIA District 21 title. He advanced to the NAIA National Tournament and captured fifth place. Niccum was named an NAIA All-American. He closed out the year with a 21-7 record.
Niccum compiled a 21-8 record during the 1983-84 season. He secured his second first-team all-HBCC selection and was named the HBCC Most Valuable Wrestler. Niccum claimed second in the Little State Championships. He then repeated as NAIA District 21 champion and was tabbed the NAIA District 21 Most Valuable Wrestler. Niccum returned to NAIA Nationals and finished eighth to secure NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
Gary Gerould is from Midland, Michigan, and came to Anderson in the fall of 1958 to compete in cross country and golf. Gerould is being honored in the Meritorious Service category for his contributions as the Herald Bulletin's College News Bureau sportswriter covering the Ravens while a student at Anderson.
Gerould began his radio broadcasting career as a teenager in the late 1950s. He joined KCRA-TV in 1965 and spent 12 years as a sportscaster. Then in 1979, he began his television and radio sports broadcasting career, where he has been since. Gerould has been the radio play-by-play announcer for the Sacramento Kings since 1985. During that time, he has called more than 2,700 NBA games. Gerould has also covered more than 1,900 events as a television announcer with ABC, ESPN and NBC. He has covered various events including the Indianapolis 500, NFL games and the 1988 Summer Olympics. Gerould called races with the IndyCar Series for more than 25 years. He also covered the NHRA Drag Racing Series for 15 years.
The 2000 men's soccer team captured the HCAC regular-season and tournament titles. Anderson put together a 13-8 overall record and a 5-0 HCAC record. The 2000 season marks the program's only undefeated season in conference play. Anderson produced 53 goals and 62 assists, which are both program records. The Ravens scored 2.52 goals per match and allowed 1.19 goals per match.
Bennison was tabbed the HCAC MVP that season. The Ravens set a program record of six first-team all-HCAC selections as Bennison, Adam Biedenbach, Chad Frank, Andy Foreman, Bill Hullinger and Brendon Matthews each garnered first-team all-conference honors.
Sue (Wood) Anderson came to Anderson in the fall of 1999 from Connersville to compete in softball.
Anderson was named the HCAC MVP once and garnered all-HCAC honors in each of the four years she competed. She currently holds the school record with 68 career stolen bases. Among the school career leaders, Anderson ranks third in hits (188), fourth in runs (118) and sixth in stolen-base percentage (.895). In her career, Anderson went 188-for-524 with a .359 batting average. She stole 68 bases on 76 attempts. The Ravens punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a conference title during her freshman season in 2000.
Anderson stole 18 bases in her freshman season, which tied for fifth in single-season school history. She finished 57-for-164 with 35 runs and a .348 batting average as a freshman. As a sophomore, Anderson went 35-for-82 with 28 runs, 15 stolen bases, a .428 batting average and a .453 on-base percentage. She stole 20 bases as a junior, which tied for second in single-season school history. Anderson finished 47-for-133 with 29 runs and a .353 batting average as a junior. During her senior season, Anderson went 49-for-140 with 26 runs, 15 stolen bases and a .350 batting average.
Mike Dickson came to Anderson in the fall of 1978 from Ellicott City, Maryland, to compete in track and field.
Dickson garnered first-team all-HBCC honors in 1980, '81 and '82 after sweeping the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash titles in each season. He still holds the outdoor school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.66 seconds. Dickson is a three-time qualifier for the NAIA national meet, qualifying as a sophomore, junior and senior. He also competed on the 1980 conference championship team, which marked the program's first conference title.
Dickson earned NAIA All-District 21 honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. At the time of his graduation, Dickson held four school records, which included the 400-meter dash, the 200-meter dash (21.77), the 440-yard dash (49.5) and 600-yard indoor run (1:13.5).
Chuck Rhudy came to Anderson in the fall of 1977 from Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in football.
Rhudy was tabbed an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention in 1981. He was also selected to the All-HBCC first team in 1978 and 1981. Rhudy recorded 10 sacks during the 1980 season, which ties for sixth in school history among Anderson's single season leaders. He also contributed six sacks in 1981. In 1978, Rhudy also returned an interception for a touchdown. Rhudy was twice selected to the All-NAIA District 21 Team. Among Anderson's career leaders, Rhudy is tied for sixth in sacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.