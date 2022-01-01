BLUFFTON, Ohio -- Five players scored in double figures, and the Anderson University men's basketball team shot 58.5% from the field in a 79-57 victory Saturday at Bluffton.
"It felt good to get the first one under our belts coming back from break," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We had a great week of practice leading up to this game, and I thought that showed in our offensive aggressiveness. We've been defending at a pretty high level this year, and we still have a lot of runway to keep getting better on offense."
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led the Ravens (8-3, 3-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Tate Ivanyo added 13 points, and Francis Uzorh finished with 11 points and matched Knight with nine boards. Fred Shropshire and Jordan Gadis rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points each.
"Tate Ivanyo, Fred Shropshire and Jordan Gadis were really aggressive attacking downhill, and that led to high percentage shots around the rim and quality perimeter looks as well," Handy said.
Anderson led 16-15 with 10:42 left in the first half before Gadis hit consecutive layups and Camden Smith added a basket for a 6-0 run.
That paved the way for a 39-29 halftime lead.
Miguel Ringer opened the second half with a traditional three-point play for Bluffton (4-7, 0-4), but the Ravens answered with 10-0 run that essentially ended the competitive portion of the game.
Anderson built its lead to as many as 23 points with 2:47 remaining.
Ringer, Marcus Bruns and Jameel Cosby led the Beavers with 13 points each, and Cosby added a game-high 10 rebounds.
Bluffton shot just 34.4% (22-of-64) from the field and 4-of-17 from 3-point range. They were 9-of-12 at the free-thrown line and were outrebounded 39-29.
The Ravens were 31-of-53 overall, 7-of-17 beyond the arc and 10-of-16 at the charity stripe.
"I'm excited by the fact that we have different people stepping up with important contributions in each new game that we play," Handy said, "and I think that's going to be key for us the rest of the season."
Anderson is currently in a five-way tie for first place in the HCAC and continues conference play Wednesday at home against Manchester (5-6, 2-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
