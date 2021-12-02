HANOVER -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored a team-high 25 points, but the Anderson University men's basketball team dropped its second straight contest Wednesday.
Matt Munoz led Hanover with 23 points, and the Panthers dropped the Ravens 67-52 in both teams' Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
"First, my hat's off to Hanover," AU coach Owen Handy said. "They played well and outexecuted us down the stretch of the game. They got the shots they wanted and were able to take away many of the things we wanted to do on offense."
Hanover (4-0, 1-0 HCAC) shot 53.7% (29-of-54) from the field and 46.2% (6-of-13) from 3-point range. Munoz was 3-for-3 beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the field overall.
Knight was 10-of-16 overall and was the only AU player to reach double figures. The Ravens shot 48.8% (21-of-43) overall and 27.8 (5-of-18) from 3-point range.
Neither team got to the free-throw line much. Anderson was 5-of-8 at the line, and the Panthers were 3-of-6.
"Maurice Knight was fantastic for us," Handy said. "His ability to consistently produce at a high level is really impressive. He is a joy to coach."
Hanover scored the game's first 10 points, but the Ravens clawed back into it. Fred Shropshire twice hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to a single point, the last coming with 4:02 remaining in the half.
Anderson trailed 30-24 at the break, but the Panthers pushed the lead to 41-31 early in the second half.
Knight keyed an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two, but the Ravens got no closer.
"We dug ourselves a hole early and fought really hard to get back into it," Handy said. "Overall, I thought we played really well for the middle 20 minutes or so of the game."
Hanover used a late 10-0 run to take its biggest lead at 65-49.
Anderson turned the ball over 21 times to the Panthers' 11, and Hanover led 13-4 in second-chance points.
Jack Wininger shot 5-for-5 from the field and finished with 11 points off the bench for Hanover, pairing with Munoz for a dominant interior presence.
"There are some things you simply can't do and beat a good team on the road," Handy said. "Turning the ball over 21 times is one of them. Giving up 13 second-chance points is another one. A third is allowing their two forwards to shoot 14-(of)-15 from the floor. We consistently permitted easy catches to their bigs, and they made us pay for it all evening."
Shropshire finished with eight points for the Ravens, and Francis Uzorh added eight rebounds and two blocks.
AU travels to Mount St. Joseph (3-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
