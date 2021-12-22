CRAWFORDSVILLE -- Wabash shot 64.3% (36-of-56) from the field and was 10-of-18 from 3-point range Tuesday in a 96-84 victory against the Anderson University men's basketball team.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led the Ravens (7-3) with 25 points, but the visitors were playing from behind all night.
"We played hard but just didn't execute well enough to win," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We hung around and hung around but didn't slow them down consistently enough to give ourselves a chance."
The Little Giants (8-3) used runs of 10-0 and 14-2 to forge a 52-37 lead with 1:09 remaining in the first half.
Anderson scored the final four points before halftime and cut the deficit to 54-47 on a layup by Jordan Gadis with 17:56 remaining. But that was as close as the Ravens got.
AU shot 46% (29-of-63) from the field and was 10-of-28 from 3-point range and 16-of-22 at the free-throw line.
Gadis finished with 14 points off the bench and was 2-for-6 from the perimeter. Fred Shropshire was the third Raven in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Knight was 3-of-9 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and four assists. Francis Uzorh led Anderson with eight boards and three blocks.
The Ravens pulled down 16 offensive rebounds -- including six by Uzorh -- and won the battle of the boards 33-24 overall.
Jack Davidson and Tyler Watson did the majority of damage for Wabash.
"Wabash is a terrific team," Handy said. "Jack Davidson gets a lot of recognition, but he's not a one-man show by any means. They start five talented offensive players and bring a couple more off the bench. They give you no margin for error defensively. We made a few too many mistakes at that end, and they made us pay for all of them."
Davidson scored 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting -- including 6-of-8 from 3-point range -- and added seven rebounds and six assists. Watson was 10-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 beyond the arc with four assists and one steal.
The Little Giants also got 14 points from Jesse Hall off the bench and 12 from starter Kellen Schreiber.
Wabash built its biggest advantage at 88-69 with 5:45 to play.
"I am disappointed with the loss but not at all discouraged," Handy said. "To beat a team as good as Wabash is - especially on the road - you've got to play really well. Big picture, I'm excited with where our team stands right now. We've still got a lot of runway to keep getting better."
Anderson returns to Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a trip to Bluffton (2-6, 0-3 HCAC) on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.
The Ravens are 2-1 in conference games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.