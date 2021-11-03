INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight posted a double-double, and the Anderson University men's basketball team opened the exhibition season Wednesday with a respectable 74-60 loss against Div. I IUPUI at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
"I'm relatively pleased with how we played," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We kept our turnovers down against a team that put some pressure on us defensively. We did a nice job on the glass, and I thought we competed hard."
Knight, a contender for Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors, scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Ravens while adding two assists and blocking four shots.
Lapel's Austin Lyons also had a big game for AU, pouring in 16 points including a 3-for-6 performance from 3-point range.
The Ravens trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half but cut the deficit to 34-21 at intermission.
Lyons pulled Anderson within single-digits on a 3-pointer early in the second half to cap a 5-0 run and cut the deficit to 34-26.
Lyons was far from finished. With 16:51 remaining, he made a traditional three-point play, then added another 3-pointer 25 seconds later to trim the deficit to 41-34.
"There were some specific areas of improvement," Handy said, "even since our scrimmage on Saturday."
But that was as close as the Ravens got. IUPUI pushed its lead to as many as 22 points with three minutes left and coasted home with the victory.
Fred Shropshire added five rebounds for Anderson. Camden Smith finished with five points and four boards, and Jordan Gadis tallied two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
"We clearly have work to do between now and the season to keep growing into the team we are capable of being," Handy said, "but the things we need to get better at are all within our grasp as a group."
AU returns to action Nov. 12 with the regular season opener at Adrian (0-1). The game will tip off a weekend doubleheader in Michigan with the Ravens also traveling to Kalamazoo on Nov. 13.
