ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Anderson University men's basketball team survived multiple rallies by the home team in Friday night's season opener and beat Adrian 75-65.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led the Ravens with 21 points and added 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
"This was in many ways a consummate first game," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We showed flashes of being a pretty good team, and at times also looked like a group trying to find its identity."
Knight scored the first five points for AU and nine of the first 11 as the Ravens surged to an 11-4 lead. Adrian answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead.
But Dalton DuBois followed with a pair of free throws, and Jordan Gadis hit a layup to put Anderson back in front 15-14. The Ravens never trailed again.
A 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from DuBois put AU in front 28-18 with 5:59 remaining in the first half and the visitors took a 38-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Ravens took their biggest lead at 51-33 with 15:05 remaining in the second half before the Bulldogs began to rally.
The lead dipped below double digits at 55-47 with 9:31 left before a 3-pointer from Knight provided some extra cushion.
Adrian again rallied with a quick five-point run cutting the deficit to 61-56 with 6:08 remaining.
"We turned it over too much, and we settled too often on offense for shots that were adequate but not great," Handy said. "We did some nice things defensively and really had a dominating effort on the glass."
Anderson won the rebounding battle 47-30, but the Bulldogs held an 11-point advantage (24-13) in points off turnovers.
The Ravens used a 6-0 run behind four free throws from Gadis and a layup by DuBois to move the lead back to 67-56.
Gadis finished with 15 points and 11 boards.
The Bulldogs had one scare left in them, pulling within 67-61 with 2:46 to go. But AU got three straight defensive stops before Francis Uzorh's layup with 1:24 left ended the threat.
Uzorh finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
"On the whole, I am pleased with our effort," Handy said. "We overcame some adversity in the middle of the second half and did enough to win."
The Ravens travel to Kalamazoo (1-1) on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
