KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Fred Shropshire's 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds lifted the Anderson University men's basketball team to a 74-71 victory against Kalamazoo on Saturday.
The win capped a 2-0 weekend for the Ravens on a season-opening road trip in Michigan. AU never trailed against the Hornets (1-2), but this one was far from easy.
Josh Decker tied the game at 67-67 on a 3-pointer with 1:27 remaining, but Shropshire answered with a triple of his own and the visitors were able to hold on.
"First of all, my hat is off to Kalamazoo," AU coach Owen Handy said. "They have a really good team. They are mentally tough, execute with precision and play with a ton of confidence. I'm glad we got to play them early in the year because they are just going to keep getting better."
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight made a pair of late free throws to extend the lead and again led Anderson with 25 points and nine rebounds.
"It goes without saying that Maurice Knight is a tremendous basketball player," Handy said. "He made a lot of scoring plays down the stretch, but also showed a great willingness to move the ball, trust his teammates and take what the defense offered him."
Kalamazoo had a chance to tie the score again with 10 seconds left, but Bobby Samples missed a 3-pointer, and Tate Cooper sank a pair of free throws to push the Ravens' lead back to 74-69.
There was one final threat when Ty Horky was fouled on a 3-point attempt with three seconds left. He made the first two free throws before missing the third intentionally, and Jordan Gadis pulled down the rebound to clinch the win for AU.
The Ravens came out hot with former Lapel star Austin Lyons scoring the game's first eight points on a pair of 3-pointers and a layup.
That helped Anderson build a 14-5 lead, but Kalamazoo responded with an 8-0 run of its own, and the contest was tight the rest of the way.
The Ravens led 30-28 at halftime, and Phil Bessick's 3-pointer with 15:28 left gave AU its biggest lead of the second half at 42-34.
"In the second half, we started to look more like we needed to on offense," Handy said. "The ball was moving, and whether we ran stuff through Maurice Knight or Francis Uzorh, we had a number of different guys finishing plays: Tate Cooper, Cade Gentry and obviously Fred Shropshire hit a really big shot."
Lyons finished with 15 points, and Cooper added 10.
Anderson shot 53.2% (25-of-47) overall and 41.7% (8-of-17) from 3-point range. The Hornets shot 42.9% (24-of-46) overall and 36% (9-of-25) from beyond the arc.
The Ravens host Illinois College (3-1) in their home opener Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
