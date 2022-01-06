ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight poured in 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday, but the Anderson University men's basketball team couldn't overcome Manchester in an 87-84 decision at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The game saw 15 lead changes, with the Spartans (4-8, 3-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) going in front for good with 8:47 remaining in the second half.
The Ravens (8-4, 3-2) had two chances to tie the game in the final 10 seconds but could get neither 3-point attempt to fall.
"This is a really disappointing loss," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We have been a tough defensive team this year, and we permitted a conference opponent to come in to our home gym and score 87 points. There really isn't much more to say about it than that."
Brandon Christlieb led four players in double figures with 25 points and eight rebounds for Manchester, and Quentez Columbus added 24 points and eight boards.
Ty Lynas scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench, and Bryant Smith finished with 13 points and five boards.
The Spartans shot 46% (29-of-63) from the field and were 8-of-25 from 3-point range while connecting on 21 of 27 free-throw attempts.
Christlieb led the long-range effort, finishing 4-of-8 beyond the arc.
Anderson got 18 points and nine rebounds from Camden Smith off the bench, and Fred Shropshire added 13 points.
The Ravens shot 50.7% (34-of-67) from the field and were 7-of-21 from 3-point range. But AU was just 9-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Shropshire was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to lead the Ravens' effort on the perimeter. Smith was 2-of-5, and Knight was 2-of-7.
Anderson scored the first six points of the game on 3-pointers by Shropshire and Knight, but Manchester responded with a 9-0 run capped by a basket by Columbus.
The Ravens regained control when Knight started a 9-0 run with a pair of free throws, and Francis Uzorh capped it with a layup for a 25-21 advantage with 7:44 to play in the first half.
The back-and-forth continued in the final minute of the half.
Christlieb hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 37 with 52 seconds left. Knight responded with a steal, and Smith hit a putback basket to give AU the lead again with 19 seconds remaining. Then Christlieb's 3-pointer with five ticks left put the Spartans in front 40-39 at the break.
Anderson tied the game at 43 on Shropshire's layup with 17:08 remaining in the second half, and Uzorh followed with a layup to put the Ravens back in front -- continuing the theme from the first half.
Former Alexandria star Avery Paddock scored two points and added two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in nine minutes off the bench for the Ravens.
Anderson hosts Franklin (7-5, 3-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
