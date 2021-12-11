ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight recorded a double-double, and the Anderson University men's basketball team held off Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Earlham for a 62-56 victory Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Alex Hunt put the Ravens (6-2, 2-1 HCAC) ahead for good at 49-46 with a traditional three-point play off a putback basket with eight minutes remaining.
"This is a tough Earlham team that plays well together and puts a lot of pressure on defensively," Anderson coach Owen Handy said. "Our turnover number (11) says we handled that pressure pretty well, but I do think that they were able to force us out of some of what we wanted to do. But I was pleased with our composure against their pressure."
Hunt's basket came during a stretch of 8:52 when AU held the Quakers (1-6, 0-3) without a field goal to seize control of the game.
Kolden Vanlandingham finally broke the drought on a three-point play with 27 seconds to go that cut Anderson's lead to 61-54.
Earlham shot just 36.1% (22-of-61) from the field and was 2-of-10 from 3-point range and 10-of-17 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens shot 41.5% (22-of-53) overall and were 6-of-15 from the perimeter and 12-of-18 at the charity stripe.
Knight again led the way with 12 points and 12 rebounds, adding six assists on an off shooting night.
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons added nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, and Camden Smith also finished with nine points.
"Our minutes have been a little unsettled this year, as we've had guys in and out with injuries and freshmen who are learning and growing as players," Handy said. "On the whole, we've had guys who have done a great job of being ready when called upon and finding ways to contribute regardless of their role on a given day."
AU led 25-17 early after a 6-0 run that featured a dunk from Hunt and a pair of layups by Francis Uzorh.
But the Quakers cut the deficit to 32-29 at the half.
Anderson rebuilt a seven-point lead early in the second period, but Earlham fought back to tie the game 41-41 with 13 minutes remaining.
The teams also were tied at 44-44 and 46-46 before Hunt's three-point play put the Ravens in front to stay.
"I chewed on Alex Hunt pretty hard at the half, and he responded with great energy and intensity in the second half," Handy said. "His offensive rebound and putback in the second half came at a big moment and gave us the lead for good."
Tommy Makabu led four Earlham players in double figures with 17 points. Chase Younts added 12 points and 13 rebounds, Zachariah Andre finished with 11 points and Vanlandingham had 10 points.
Anderson hosts No. 16 Trine (5-3) on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
