ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led four players in double figures with 28 points, and the Anderson University men's basketball team outlasted Mount St. Joseph 84-74 on Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Fred Shropshire's 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining put the Ravens (12-5, 7-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) ahead for good, and Anderson outscored the Lions 11-2 in the final 55 seconds.
"Coming into the game, we felt like we were going to see a great effort from Mount St. Joseph," AU coach Owen Handy said. "They outcompeted us in many ways, and that is apparent immediately from looking at the team rebounding numbers and their points in the paint."
Mount St. Joseph won the rebounding battle 35-26, held a 42-30 advantage on points in the paint and outscored AU's bench 39-11.
The game featured five ties and six lead changes, with most of the action coming after the Ravens opened the second half with a 43-38 lead.
The Lions (6-10, 2-7) tied the game at 61-61 on a layup by Dayne Gardner with 8:47 remaining.
Camden Smith and Tate Ivanyo scored on consecutive possessions to put Anderson back in the lead, but Mount St. Joseph tied the score again at 65-65 with 7:33 left.
Knight hit a free throw to regain the lead for the Ravens, the Lions answered with back-to-back baskets for a 69-66 lead and Knight knotted the score with a 3-pointer ahead of Shropshire's go-ahead score.
Knight finished 10-of-15 from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He added seven assists, four rebounds and two steals to his game-high point total.
"Maurice Knight played such a complete game on the offensive end," Handy said. "As we have improved offensively, he has been more and more willing to trust his teammates, giving the ball out of double-teams, and they keep proving worthy of his trust."
Ivanyo scored 19 points, and Shropshire and Francis Uzorh had 11 each. Uzorh added a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Ravens shot 55.6% (30-of-54) overall and were 13-of-22 from 3-point range and 11-of-15 at the free-throw line.
Shropshire was 3-of-4 on the perimeter, Ivanyo was 3-of-7 and Smith was 2-for-2 off the bench.
Devin Young led the Lions with 19 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, and Brady Thomas added 13 points off the pine.
Alex Totton was the only starter in double figures for Mount St. Joseph with 12 points.
The Lions shot 49.2% (30-of-61) overall, 6-of-22 on 3-pointers and 8-of-15 at the charity stripe.
Anderson hosts Bluffton (5-9, 1-6) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
