TERRE HAUTE -- Fred Shropshire hit a go-ahead jumper with 40 seconds remaining, and the Anderson University men's basketball team held off Rose-Hulman 63-60 in a roller-coaster contest Wednesday.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to come away with a win," AU coach Owen Handy said.
Shropshire's clutch basket marked the final lead change of a chaotic second half. The Ravens (11-5, 6-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) led 33-30 at intermission and were in front 41-32 with 17:11 left after an early 8-0 run.
But the Fightin' Engineers (9-5, 5-3) answered with a 10-1 run to tie the game at 42-42, and it was a tight battle the rest of the way.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight -- who finished with a game-high 21 points -- and Shropshire hit consecutive 3-pointers to put Anderson on top 52-46 with 9:29 play, but Rose-Hulman answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead.
Freshman Tate Ivanyo tied the game at 55-55 on a 3-pointer with 6:01 remaining, but the Engineers rebuilt on a four-point lead backed by free throws from Jackson Kabric and Max Chaplin.
Shropshire -- who finished with 14 points -- and Knight again scored back-to-back baskets to knot the game at 59-59 with 2:27 to play.
Shropshire's decisive basket broke the deadlock in the final minute, and a block by Francis Uzorh and steal by Shropshire on the final possession preserved the Ravens' victory.
"We had some guys make really tough plays down the stretch," Handy said. "Maurice and Fred both dropped in mid-range jumpers, and Francis came up with a big blocked shot out of a defensive rotation with the shot clock off."
Knight added six rebounds, two assists and three steals to his game-high scoring total, and Shropshire had three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Ivanyo was the third AU player in double figures with 15 points, adding six rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Uzorh led the Ravens with nine rebounds.
Anderson shot 35.7% (20-of-56) from the field, 7-of-23 from 3-point range and 16-of-21 at the free-throw line. Knight was 3-of-4 from the perimeter and 8-of-9 at the charity stripe.
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons had two assists in 12 minutes off the bench.
"Some games you play well but don't shoot well," Handy said. "I thought this was one of those games. We showed a lot of mental toughness to keep taking the right shots when it felt like they weren't falling and to stay focused on executing defensively regardless."
Rose-Hulman won the rebounding battle 40-37 and held advantages in points off turnovers (14-8), second-chance points (16-13), points in the paint (28-16) and bench points (22-5).
But the Engineers were just 3-of-16 from 3-point range. Rose-Hulman shot 36.4% (20-of-55) overall and was 17-of-23 at the free-throw line.
Chaplin led the Engineers with 15 points but was held to 4-of-13 shooting from the floor. Terry Hicks added 11 points for the hosts.
Anderson hosts Mount St. Joseph (6-9, 2-6) on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Ravens won the first meeting between the teams 63-55 on Dec. 4 in Cincinnati.
"At the turn of the conference season, it sure feels to me like we are continuing to grow and get better," Handy said. "I'm excited to see where that gets us during the second rotation through conference play."
