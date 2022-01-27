ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored a game-high 17 points, and the Anderson University men's basketball team extended its winning streak to three games Wednesday with a 52-42 victory against Bluffton at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
"Good teams find a way to win when they don't play their best, and we figured that out (Wednesday)," AU coach Owen Handy said.
In a game that saw both teams struggle to consistently put the ball in the basket, the Ravens (13-5, 8-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) broke things open with a 10-0 second-half run.
The string started after Bluffton (5-11, 1-7) drained a 3-pointer to cut its deficit to 32-30 with about 12 minutes remaining. Camden Smith and Knight scored five straight points to get some separation, and Smith's free throw with 8:24 remaining gave Anderson its largest lead at 42-30.
Neither team scored in the game's final two minutes.
The Ravens shot 35.3% (18-of-51) overall and were 2-of-18 from 3-point range and 14-of-19 at the free-throw line.
"To win a game while shooting 2-of-18 from 3-point range says a lot about our defensive execution," Handy said. "Those were almost all good shots that just didn't fall."
Knight added four steals and two rebounds to his point total and was the only player in double figures for Anderson.
Francis Uzorh pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, and the Ravens won the battle of the boards 39-29 overall.
"Frank was really fantastic as a helpful defender and absolutely dominated the glass," Handy said. "As a team, we showed a real commitment to defensive rebounding from the outset of the game."
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons scored eight points in 16 minutes off the bench for Anderson.
The Ravens won most statistical categories, holding a 15-9 lead in points off turnovers, an 11-2 advantage in second-chance points, a dominant 30-16 edge in points in the paint, a 7-0 win in fast-break points and a 20-10 nod in points off the bench.
Anderson closed the first half on a 12-5 run to take a 27-19 lead at intermission, but the Beavers pulled within 29-27 in the first four minutes of the second half.
Miguel Ringer led Bluffton with 10 points.
The Beavers shot 32.7% (16-of-49) from the floor, 5-of-10 beyond the arc and 5-of-7 at the charity stripe.
The Ravens are scheduled to visit Earlham (6-9, 2-6) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
"We've put ourselves in a good position so far," Handy said, "and now we've got to go play well on the road."
