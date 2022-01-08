ANDERSON -- Former Lapel star Austin Lyons led four players in double figures with 16 points, and the Anderson University men's basketball team beat Franklin 73-60 on Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Lyons was 5-of-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range while adding six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 15 minutes.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, Jordan Gadis had 13 points, five boards and three assists and Camden Smith finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Ravens (9-4, 4-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference), who were playing without head coach Owen Handy.
Anderson led 30-27 at halftime and began to pull away with 10:44 remaining in the second half. Smith got the ball rolling with a layup, and Knight followed with a traditional three-point play for a 53-44 advantage.
Lyons then ignited a 14-0 run with a 3-pointer with 9:21 remaining. Fred Shropshire capped the spurt with a traditional three-point play with 5:15 remaining, and the Ravens had their biggest lead at 67-46.
"I'm extremely proud of how the guys responded to the challenge (on Saturday)," AU assistant coach Carter Collins said. "At halftime we pointed out a few key things that we needed to be better at and then went out in the second half and were clearly improved in those areas for the most part."
The Ravens shot 47.2% (25-of-53) from the field, 8-of-19 from 3-point range and 15-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Franklin (7-6, 3-3) shot just 31.1% (23-of-74) overall, 5-of-19 from beyond the arc and 9-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Ty Wright led three Grizzlies in double figures with 15 points, Reggie McDonald added 13 and Jalen Love had 12.
Wright added nine rebounds, and Matt Krause pulled down a game-high 12 boards.
The teams tied in the rebound battle with 42 caroms apiece.
"In my five years, I've been extremely fortunate to work with some outstanding men in the AU men's basketball program, and the group that we have this year is no different," Collins said. "When I found out that I'd be leading the coaching staff for (Saturday's) game, I knew immediately that the guys on the team were going to make things easy on me, and they proved me correct. All of the credit goes to them - winning a conference game against a quality opponent without your normal coach is not easy, and they went out and did it."
The Ravens host Defiance (5-5, 3-1) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
