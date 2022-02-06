FRANKLIN -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and the Anderson University men's basketball team rolled to an 83-69 victory Saturday at Franklin.
Knight capped a 21-4 run with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Ravens (15-6, 10-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) a 39-21 lead. The Grizzlies (9-12, 5-9) never threatened the rest of the way.
"We played a great first half," AU coach Owen Handy said. "Our consistency on defense and aggressive patience on offense were really good. I thought we controlled the game in all phases in the first half."
Three Anderson players joined Knight in double figures, led by Camden Smith 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists off the bench. Fred Shropshire and Tate Ivanyo added 11 points each, with Inanyo also pulling down six boards.
The Ravens dominated the boards 51-29, including 19 offensive rebounds they converted into a 26-7 advantage on second-chance points.
One game after draining 16 3-pointers in a win against HCAC-leading Hanover, Anderson was 9-of-21 from beyond 3-point range. Shropshire was 3-of-7 on the perimeter, and Ivanyo and Knight were 2-of-5 each.
The Ravens shot 40.8% overall (29-of-71) and were 16-of-25 at the free-throw line.
"In the second half, we did a great job of keeping our composure and staying disciplined in a very physical, choppy 20 minutes," Handy said.
T.J. Deere led three Franklin players in double figures with 14 points and added five rebounds. Mitch O'Mara had 12 points and two steals, and Matt Krause finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Grizzlies shot 38.6% (22-of-57) overall and were 3-of-16 from the 3-point line and 22-of-32 at the charity stripe.
In addition to Knight's usual heroics, Handy also singled out a more under-the-radar contributor against Franklin. Phil Bessick had just two points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes, but the numbers didn't tell the whole story.
"Maurice Knight has been great for us all year, and (Saturday) was no different," Handy said. "We also got a really important chunk of minutes from Phil Bessick. If you just look at his line in the box score, it dramatically understates the impact he had on the game."
Anderson travels to Defiance (8-9, 6-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
