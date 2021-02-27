Freshman Fred Shropshire was 6-of-8 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 18 points Saturday as the Anderson University men’s basketball team routed Earlham 86-56.
The win at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium moves the Ravens (8-5) into the quarterfinals of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. AU travels to Manchester (3-9) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Ravens led by just seven points at halftime after a 4-0 closing run by Gavin Dowling, but they outscored the Quakers 52-29 in the second half.
Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Cade Gentry (13 points), Francis Uzorh (12) and Dowling (10) also finished in double figures for AU.
“We are playing so many guys right now who don’t have college playing experience prior to this season, and to have them all play so well in their first postseason experience was exciting to see,” Ravens coach Owen Handy said in a team release. “We’ll enjoy this one for a couple of days, but when Monday rolls around we need to put our focus on a Manchester team who presents some real challenges for us at both ends of the floor.”
On Saturday, Anderson shot 50% (31-of-62) from the floor and was 12-of-26 (46.2%) beyond the arc.
“This was a really fun game,” Handy said. “We showed great trust for each other on offense in the second half, and it led to a lot of high-quality shots – both around the rim and catch-and-shoot opportunities at the perimeter. That shows up really clearly in our balanced scoring on offense.”
Earlham (1-8) shot 33.9% (21-of-62) overall and was 1-of-16 from 3-point range (6.3%). Jamel Barnes Jr. led the Quakers with 15 points, but he was just 5-for-17 from the floor and 1-of-6 from the arc.
“We’ve got some things to clean up with our ball-screen defense for Wednesday, both at the point of the screen and off the ball, but on the whole we defended really well (Saturday),” Handy said. “You can’t defend Jamel Barnes with one player, and I thought we had a team commitment to stopping him.”
