ANDERSON -- Freshman Tate Ivanyo scored a game-high 18 points, former Frankton star Maurice Knight recorded a double-double and the Anderson University men's basketball team romped past Defiance 80-52 on Wednesday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
It was the first game back for AU coach Owen Handy, who had been out due to COVID protocols.
"Most teams in the country are going through unpredictable moments with personnel right now, and it sure seems like that is going to be our lot for a little while," Handy said. "We've had guys in and out, and I have been in and out. (Assistant) coach Carter Collins did a great job of getting our group ready to play, and they responded really well to his leadership in my absence. We were ready to compete from the tip, and that made for a really fun evening."
Ivanyo was 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range while setting a career high for scoring, and Knight again produced a solid all-around game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots for the Ravens (10-4, 5-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference).
Anderson led 41-24 at halftime and opened the second half with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach. The Ravens' biggest lead was 29 points after Phil Bessick's 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining.
Anderson shot 48.3% (29-of-60) from the field and was 11-of-21 from 3-point range and 11-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Alex Hunt and Francis Uzorh scored nine points each for AU, and Jordan Gadis added eight.
"One of the most fun parts of this job is seeing guys grow as players over time," Handy said, "and it has been really rewarding to see Alex Hunt, Tate Ivanyo and Jordan Gadis keep getting better and better."
In addition to Ivanyo's big shooting night from the perimeter, Knight was 3-of-4 beyond the arc and Gadis was 2-of-5.
The Ravens got 22 points off the bench, including four from former Frankton star Ayden Brobston and two from former Alexandria star Avery Paddock.
Defiance (5-6, 3-2) shot 42.3% (22-of-52) overall and was 2-of-10 from 3-point range and 6-of-12 at the charity stripe.
Dejsani Beamon had 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. Avonte Jones added 12 points off the bench, and Marrell Jordan finished with 11 points.
Anderson dominated on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 40-26, and got 16 assists on 29 baskets.
"Our attentiveness defensively and commitment to rebounding were really good," Handy said. "We executed the way we wanted to against their ball screen for the most part and did a great job of sealing off penetration. Defiance came into the game as a really prolific 3-point making team, and we were able to limit their quality opportunities from outside."
The Ravens host Transylvania (7-5, 2-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
