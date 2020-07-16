The Anderson University men's basketball team earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award for the fifth year in a row Thursday.
Less than 40 schools across all divisions have garnered the honor five years in a row. Anderson is also the only program in Indiana to receive the accolade for five consecutive years. The NABC recognized men's basketball teams with at least a 3.0 team GPA for the 2019-20 year.
