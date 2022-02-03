ANDERSON — A return home and a ferocious perimeter shooting effort added up to a big turnaround for the Anderson University men’s basketball team Wednesday night.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led four Ravens in double figures with 21 points, and Anderson routed Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader Hanover 91-71 at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The win came on the heels of a 78-68 upset loss at Bluffton on Saturday and avenged a 67-52 road loss against the Panthers (15-3, 11-2 HCAC) on Dec. 1.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” AU coach Owen Handy said. “We had a tough loss on Saturday where I didn’t think we competed very well. This was a great bounce-back effort.”
The Ravens (14-6, 9-4) scored the game’s first 12 points, but Hanover recovered from the early onslaught and tied the score at 17-17 with 10:59 left in the first half.
Anderson took back the lead with red-hot shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Knight, Jordan Gadis and Tate Ivanyo each connected from long range as the Ravens rebuilt a 28-20 advantage with 7:13 left in the half.
The lead grew to 46-32 at intermission and never dipped into single digits again.
Anderson shot 16-of-27 from 3-point range. Knight and Ivanyo each were 5-for-7, and Fred Shropshire finished 3-of-6. Gadis was 2-for-2 off the bench, and Camden Smith was responsible for the other trifecta on two attempts.
“Obviously, any time you go 16-of-27 on 3s, you’ve got a pretty good chance to win the game,” Handy said. “The way Hanover defends, you’ve got to make perimeter jump shots to win, and we did that in a big way.”
Knight added six rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots to his scoring exploits.
Ivanyo finished with 19 points and three assists, Smith had 16 points and six boards off the bench and Shropshire added 15 points and three assists.
Gadis had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Ravens shot 52.4% (33-of-63) overall and were 9-for-13 at the free-throw line.
“We had a great stretch in the first half where Camden Smith was getting to the rim and Tate Ivanyo was hitting shots from the perimeter,” Handy said. “That really staked us the lead that we sat on for most of the rest of the game.”
Isaac Hibbard led Hanover with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Matt Munoz added 13 points and two blocked shots for the Panthers, and Max Greenamoyer had 12 points and two steals.
Ty Houston scored nine points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Hanover, but Anderson won the battle of the boards 40-37 overall.
The Panthers were held to 38.6% shooting (27-of-70) from the field and finished 4-of-23 from 3-point range and 13-of-20 at the free-throw line.
Anderson is scheduled to visit Franklin (9-11, 5-8) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
