GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Anderson University men's basketball team's best start in more than 20 years hit a sizeable speed bump on the road Tuesday night.
Calvin (3-1) handed the cold-shooting Ravens their first loss of the season with a 95-54 victory.
"Not much to do with this one other than forget about it fast," AU coach Owen Handy said. "They played great, and we did not. They competed hard, and we did not. That's really the full summary."
Anderson shot just 33% (17-of-51) from the field while the host Knights connected at a blistering 54.2% (32-of-59) clip.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight led the Ravens (4-1) with 11 points and five rebounds.
Tate Ivanyo added nine points and one rebound off the bench, and Jordan Gadis and Alex Hunt scored eight points each.
Gadis added one assist, and Hunt finished with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Ravens did pick up 13 second-chance points to win that category despite being outrebounded 37-32.
Thad Shymanski led Calvin with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Emmett Warners pulled down a game-high nine rebounds for the Knights.
Anderson will have plenty of time to dissect this loss.
The Ravens return to action Dec. 1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener at Hanover.
The Panthers (3-0) swept AU last season, including a 78-54 victory in Hanover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.