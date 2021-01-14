ANDERSON – Anderson University opened its delayed men’s basketball season Thursday with a 79-75 victory against Heartland College Athletic Conference rival Transylvania.
There were no fans in attendance at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium, in accordance with an HCAC rule barring spectators until at least Feb. 15.
Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams led the Ravens with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor. Williams added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Freshman Fred Shropshire was 6-of-8 in his college debut and added 15 points. Freshman Camden Smith also finished in double figures with 10 points.
AU had just nine players but shot 54% (27-of-50) overall and 47.1% (8-of-17) from 3-point range. Sophomore Cade Gentry was 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and finished with nine points. Freshman Drew Luce was 2-of-4 from distance, accounting for his six points off the bench.
The Ravens won the rebound battle 37-32.
Zach Larimore led Transylvania with 20 points but shot just 8-for-18. Lucas Gentry (17), Dominique Turner (13) and Aiden Pashley (10) also finished in double figures for the Pioneers (0-6, 0-1 HCAC).
Transylvania shot 42.2% (27-of-64) overall and 26.1% (6-of-23) from 3-point range. Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Anderson finished 17-of-27 at the stripe, and the Pioneers were 15-of-23.
The teams will meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.
WOMEN
TRANSYLVANIA 64, ANDERSON 46
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens with 18 points in the season opener. Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins added six points and eight rebounds.
Laken Ball led three Pioneers in double figures with 19 points. Dasia Thornton added 13 points, and Madison Kellione had 12.
Transylvania (4-3, 1-0 HCAC) shot 41.4% (24-of-58) overall and 44.8% (13-of-29) from 3-point range. The Pioneers also won the rebounding battle 39-26.
Anderson hit on 31.9% (15-of-47) of its attempts overall and 19% (4-of-19) from beyond the arc. The Ravens were 12-of-14 at the free-throw line. Transylvania was 3-of-5.
The teams will meet for a rematch Saturday at 3 p.m. at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.