WILMINGTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University men's cross country team placed 28th with a team score of 830 during Friday's JennaStrong Classic. There were 325 runners and 32 complete teams competing in the 8K hosted by Wilmington College.
Kaleb Gucinski led the Ravens with a 160th-place finish in a time of 29:20.4. Ayden Humbles (29:59.9) finished in 195th place. Josh Soden (30:00) was 196th place, Gage Guenin (30:28.9) took 217th place, Zachary Davenport (31:00.8) finished 232nd, Cameron Wihebrink (31:07.3) was 236th place and Ryan Knoll (36:03.8) took 304th.
Anderson hosts the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 30 at noon at Shelbyville's Blue River Memorial Park.
