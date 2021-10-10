LIBERTY -- The Anderson University men's golf team finished in seventh place Sunday in the two-day second annual Randal Sadler Invitational.
Anderson put together a team score of 786. The Ravens finished Day 1 with a score of 384 and Day 2 with 402.
Carson Coffman finished in a tie for 28th place with a score of 175. Coffman shot rounds of 83 and 92 on the par-72 layout at Harbor Links at Sagamore Resort.
Tyler Nettles finished in 41st with a combined score of 197 (95-102). Right behind him was Konnor Johnson and Lapel's Joey Stern finishing in 43rd and 44th, respectively. Johnson recorded a total score of 204 (104-100) while Stern had a 210 (102-108).
Sunday marked the end of the non-traditional season for the Ravens.
"This was an important weekend for us to wrap up the non-traditional season," AU coach Carter Collins said. "The course at Earlham was challenging – probably the most difficult of the three that we played this fall. I believe that our guys are heading into the offseason with the right mindset, as we look to grow and improve heading into our spring season in a few months."
