HANOVER -- The Anderson University men's soccer team fell to Hanover 3-0 on Saturday. Despite the loss, the Ravens secured a third-place spot in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Dalton Grubbs took AU's first shot, hitting it off and to the left on the goal. Grubbs' shot was the only shot of the first half for the Ravens (8-7-2, 5-1-2). Through the first 45 minutes, Hanover (11-4-1, 7-1-0) racked up 12 shots against the Ravens.
Hanover got on the board in the 40th minute with a shot by Sean Fleming. The Panthers led the Ravens 1-0 at halftime.
Anderson got its first shot of the second half in the 57th minute from Jordan Bossman. Bossman's shot was in the lower right corner, but the Panthers' goalkeeper made the save to keep the Ravens off the board.
In the 77th minute, the Panthers built their lead as Joao Domenici scored off a Renato Yostio assist to make it a 2-0 game. Then in the 82nd minute, a foul by the Ravens inside the 18-yard box awarded the Panthers with a penalty kick. Josh Hughes capitalized on the opportunity and gave the Panthers their 3-0 lead.
Anderson got two chances in the final five minutes but was unable to make anything of it.
Hanover tallied 23 shots with 10 on goal while Anderson had four shots with two on goal. Bossman hit both of his shots on frame. Grubbs and Usman Kamara each tallied one shot. Danny Moro-Medina saved seven shots. Drew Vaughn led the Ravens with three steals while Stephen Fite led the Ravens with two intercepts. Grubbs also recorded a defensive save.
"I am disappointed in the last 12 minutes of the match, of course, but it is a good reminder that you have to finish the game strong," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "I thought we had moments of brilliance and felt good about where things were at different points of the game. Hanover is a tough place to play. We will learn, we will fix our errors and we will keep getting better."
Anderson next heads to Terre Haute to take Rose-Hulman (11-4-1, 8-0). Rose-Hulman has locked in the top seed of the HCAC Tournament heading into the final regular season game with an undefeated conference record for a total of 24 points.
Hanover is in second with a 7-1 HCAC record and 21 points. No matter the result on Wednesday, Anderson will finish the HCAC regular season in third place, earning a home conference tournament game that will take place next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.