BLUFFTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University men's soccer team pulled away from Bluffton in the second half to lock up a 2-0 victory Sunday.
The Ravens (7-6-2, 4-0-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) received scoring contributions from first-time goal scorers Art Hinton IV and Matthew Murray in the second half. Anderson has put together its first four-match winning streak since 2016 and its first four-match conference winning streak since the Ravens compiled an eight-match winning streak that carried into the 2014 season.
"I'm very proud of our response in the second half," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said. "We had moments of brilliance. We seem to have a different player every game step up for us. That team is so difficult to keep out of the goal, and they are so well coached. I am happy for the boys as they continue to battle through the HCAC."
Bluffton (7-5, 3-3) found a couple of good looks in the 14th minute. The Beavers took a corner kick, which was sent back out to Jackson Clark. Clark fired a rocket from about 20 yards out at the top of the box, but Danny Moro-Medina came up with the save. Maxwell Kennedy took a second consecutive corner kick, but Moro-Medina swatted the ball out of the box. The Beavers took another opportunity in the 40th minute. Kennedy served a free kick to Elijah Zimmerman, but his header went just right of the goal.
Anderson broke the tie with the Beavers in the 61st minute. Victor Silva took the ball to just above the top-right corner of the 18-yard box before making the pass to Hinton. Hinton took a dribble forward and drilled a shot from about 30 yards away for a goal. Silva received the assist.
During the 77th minute, the Ravens took the ball upfield quickly following an intercept. Murray made a header pass to Silva, and Silva made the pass back to Murray. Both players continued to advance upfield, and Murray finished the score to make it a 2-0 game. Silva recorded his second assist. Moro-Medina made some critical saves in the second half to keep the shutout intact.
Anderson outshot Bluffton 24-9 and held a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal. Drew Vaughn led the Ravens with five shots and four on goal. In addition to two assists, Silva provided three shots and two on goal. Jordan Bossman tallied three shots. Murray notched two shots and one on goal. Stephen Fite, Caleb Gonser and Usman Kamara contributed two shots apiece. Hinton and Caleb Opoku each put their only shots on frame. Cameron Beadle and Sam Rowlison each added shots.
Moro-Medina recorded a shutout, saving each of the four shots he faced. Vaughn also produced a team save. Hinton, Brayden Humbert and Vaughn shared the team lead in steals with two, while Gonser and Vaughn shared the team lead in intercepts with two.
Anderson clashes with Manchester University (6-7-1, 3-3) on Wednesday for Senior Day at 3 p.m. at Fridley Field.
