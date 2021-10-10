ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's soccer team earned its second Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Saturday after defeating Mount St. Joseph 4-2.
Before the match, Anderson hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to mark the completion of Stage 1 of the newly named Fridley Field. Stage 1 of the project consisted of an underground sprinkling system, video scoreboard, fencing of the facility, finishing the press box, vinyl siding the building, concessions stand purchased, picnic tables, landscaping, stadium bleachers and four team areas with sports medicine and a restroom.
During the celebration, it was announced by the AU Men's Soccer Alumni the field will be named after head coach Scott Fridley.
A physical match ensued between the two sides, with multiple fouls happening throughout the full 90 minutes.
The Lions (2-10, 1-3 HCAC) found the back of the net first in the 27th minute from Sergio Dole off a Justin Ives assist.
The Ravens (5-6-2, 2-0-2) found the net next. In the 43rd minute, right before halftime, Drew Vaughn scored off a Dalton Grubbs assist. The half ended in a 1-1 tie.
The second half resulted in an offensive showcase for the Ravens.
The half started with two back-to-back shots by Caleb Gonser, with the first being blocked and the second saved by Lions goalkeeper Matthew Hibbard.
The Lions had two shots as well, but hit both off frame. Then, in the 63rd minute, Grubbs found the back of the net to give the Ravens the lead. The play started with Grant Conklin making a pass across the box the Lions were able to clear out. Grubbs was the first player to get to the ball, taking one touch to put him about 25 yards out from goal, then sending it in the air above the Lions' defense and into the top right corner. The ball hit off the crossbar, but landed straight down and just across the goal-line to give the Ravens a 2-1 lead.
Conklin gave the Ravens a 3-1 lead with a goal in the 75th minute. Conklin received the ball in the center of the box in between two defenders. He was able to keep the ball on his foot to get past his defenders and face the goal and slide the ball on the inside of the oncoming keeper into the back of the net.
Just three minutes later, Conklin got his second goal. The Ravens earned a free kick on their offensive half. Grubbs used the free kick to send the ball into the box. Sam Rowlison got a piece of the free kick, which he headed where Conklin was running to be able to volley the ball in the air and put the ball low and to the ground just under the Lions' goalkeeper. The Ravens now led 4-1.
Mount St. Joseph answered quickly, taking a shot off a free kick that was initially saved twice by the Ravens but followed up by the Lions Michael Abel.
On the match, Conklin totaled two goals while Grubbs racked up four points off a goal and two assists. The Ravens dominated the game, almost doubling the Lions' shots. Anderson held 22 shots with half of them on goal versus the Lions' 13 shots and nine on goal.
Gonser led the team with five shots, hitting three on frame. Victor Silva had four shots with one on goal. Conklin followed with three shots, putting two in the back of the net. Stephen Fite had two shots with one on goal. Vaughn and Grubbs both netted their only shot. Cameron Beadle and Caleb Opoku both hit their only shot on goal. Matthew Murray, Sam Rowlison, Luke Burkle and Usman Kamara tallied the rest of the Ravens' shots.
On defense, Danny Moro-Medina saved seven of the nine shots he faced. Grubbs and Vaughn shared the team lead with three steals each while Gonser and Vaughn shared the team lead with two intercepts apiece.
The AU men's soccer program had 2001 graduate Ryan Bennison inducted into the Anderson Hall of Fame as well as the 2000 men's soccer team.
Bennison is the fourth men's soccer player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He earned first-team all-HCAC honors as a junior and senior, while being named the HCAC MVP as a senior. The 2000 men's soccer team is the first team in program history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. That conference championship team finished with a 13-8 overall record and a 5-0 HCAC record, marking the program's only undefeated season in conference play.
"What a day," Fridley said. "We had early opportunities to get ahead and couldn't get it in the goal. We are learning and getting better for sure. The second half, we did a better job of finding the net. It was an exciting day. There were lots of people celebrating Ryan Bennison and the 2000 team. They are a very special bunch. I'm proud of the boys."
On Wednesday, the Ravens hit the road to Defiance, Ohio, to take on Defiance (7-8, 2-2) at 3:30 p.m.
