Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.