TERRE HAUTE -- The Anderson University men's swimming and diving team claimed fourth place during the Indiana D-III Invitational on Saturday at Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center.
"I am so proud of how we did at (Saturday's) meet," AU coach Emma Maubach said. "The whole team stepped up to the table. Our goal is to continue to climb the ladder of success, one rung at a time. We have two weeks until the next meet, just enough time to up the ante."
Matthew Hayward set a school record with 269 points and 44.83 average per dive while taking second place in the 1-meter event.
Anderson next battles Rose-Hulman and Bluffton in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference double-dual on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in Terre Haute.
