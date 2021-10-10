INDIANAPOLIS -- The Anderson University men's tennis team (7-1) fought past Adrian (2-1) with a 6-3 victory on Saturday at the Riviera Club.
DOUBLES RESULTS
No. 1 – Brandon Falk/Ryan Cuddy (Adrian) def. Seth Nation/Colton Stevens (AU) 8-5; No. 2 – Tucker Bradley/Parker Bradley (AU) def. Zachary Perry/Sebastian Smith (Adrian) 8-7 (7-5); No. 3 – Cory Evans/Sam Songer (AU) def. Sebastian Cowan/Whitman Hopper (Adrian) 8-3
SINGLES RESULTS
No. 1 – Ryan Cuddy (Adrian) def. Colton Stevens (AU) 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 – Brandon Falk (Adrian) def. Tucker Bradley (AU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; No. 3 – Seth Nation (AU) def. Sebastian Cowan (Adrian) 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 1-0 (11-9); No. 4 – Cory Evans (AU) def. Sebastian Smith (Adrian) 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 – Sam Songer (AU) def. Zachary Perry (Adrian) 6-2, 6-1; No. 6 – Dylan Lemon (AU) def. Joey Quigley (Adrian) 6-4, 6-3
UP NEXT
Anderson is scheduled to resume its match with Alma College (0-1) on Feb. 19 at the Community Sport and Wellness Center in Pendleton at a time to be determined.
