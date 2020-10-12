ANDERSON -- Anderson University announced Monday it has hired Tyler Donges as swimming and diving head coach.
"Coach Tyler Donges has extensive experience coaching both swimming and diving, and he possesses the mindset and commitment to build upon the solid foundation already present in the AU swim and dive program," AU athletic director Marcie Taylor said in a statement. "Coach Donges' prior experience as an academic advisor and instructor at the college level provides valuable insight for mentoring student-athletes academically and an attentiveness to their mental health and well-being in these challenging times."
Donges is the coach and aquatics director at The Bridgewater Club in Carmel. He oversees all maintenance of the aquatic centers and is in charge of hiring and training the aquatic center staff.
In 2019, Donges was head coach at the EXOS/Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center in Tampa, Florida. He developed the swimming fitness program for the team and was in charge of recruiting for the club.
Donges spent the previous seven years with Yorktown Swim Club, beginning in 2012, taking over as head coach in 2015. During his time as head coach, Donges oversaw the direction of swimming for all athletes at the Yorktown Swim Club. He also took the lead in marketing and recruitment associated with Yorktown Swim Club.
Donges owned and operated a diving club based out of Yorktown High School that is a member of USA Diving from 2011-17. The team primarily consisted of athletes out of east central Indiana.
Donges also served as an assistant coach at Yorktown High School and Yorktown Middle School from 2011-19. During his time as assistant coach, the Tigers combined for four state champions, six medalists and 37 state qualifiers.
"I absolutely want to thank Anderson University for the chance to coach swimming and diving for such a great school," Donges said. "I'm excited to meet the team, work to continue to build upon the legacy of the previous coaches and give glory to God along the way. Go Ravens."
In the area of academics, Donges served two years as an academic advisor at Ball State. During that time, Donges oversaw 450 undergraduate psychological science students.
He instructed in the psychology department for two years at Ivy Tech and spent six months as a math teacher at Southside Middle School in Muncie.
Donges graduated from Ball State with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He then earned his master's degree at Ball State in physical education.
