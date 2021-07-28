ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's basketball program and head coach Owen Handy announced Wednesday the promotion of assistant coach Jalen Johnson.
Johnson will enter his second year as an Anderson assistant coach. He competed for the Ravens from 2018-20 and spent the 2017-18 season at Presentation College. Johnson graduated from Anderson in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport & Recreational Leadership.
"I'm pleased to promote Jalen on our coaching staff," Handy said. "He was a savvy and knowledgeable player and has shown a quick aptitude for communicating what he knows. I'm excited to see him keep continuing to grow as a coach."
