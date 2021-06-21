ANDERSON -- Anderson University released its football schedule for the fall 2021 season Monday.
The Ravens are scheduled to host Bluffton University in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action on Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
Anderson kicks off the season Sept. 3 by taking on Hope College at 6 p.m. in Holland, Michigan. The Ravens then take on Lakeland College in their home opener Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
To open the HCAC season, the Ravens clash with Hanover College on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. in Hanover. In addition to Lakeland and Bluffton, Anderson also hosts Franklin College on Oct. 23 and Defiance College on Nov. 6.
Anderson finished 1-4 during an HCAC-only Spring 2021 season. The Ravens produced a nationally ranked offense for the second year in a row, finishing in the top in the nation in passing offense, first downs and completion percentage. Tyson Harley led the nation in completions per game for the second year in a row, while also ranking second in passing yards per game and fourth in completion percentage. James Tucker and Reggie Lipscomb ranked second and third, respectively in receptions per game.
Anderson captured a 55-27 victory against Manchester University to claim The Bronze Ball for the first time since 2010.
