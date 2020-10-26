ANDERSON – Anderson University will open and finish its 2021 spring football season at Macholtz Stadium.
The unique seven-game slate released Monday will feature only Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games after being delayed from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ravens will begin the season at home Feb. 27 against Hanover. AU also hosts Rose-Hulman on March 20 and Manchester on March 27. The season concludes at home against Mount St. Joseph on April 10.
Road games will be played at Franklin (March 6), Bluffton (March 13) and Defiance (April 3).
The Ravens finished 3-7 overall in 2019 and 1-6 in the HCAC. The only conference win came by a 56-29 score at Defiance on Sept. 28. The three overall victories marked AU’s highest total since also going 3-7 in 2010.
The Ravens will return one of the most prolific passing combinations in the conference. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Harley completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,329 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season as a starter, and junior Zac Tallent hauled in 108 passes for 1,013 yards and five scores.
Leading rusher Reggie Lipscomb also returns after carrying the ball 194 times for 869 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore as well catching 41 passes for 330 yards and three additional scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.