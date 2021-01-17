ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's basketball team lost its delayed home opener 65-60 on Saturday against Transylvania.
The Ravens (0-2) were led by Lexi Dellinger with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. Allie Owens added 16 points and two assists, and former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
"It's disappointing because I felt like we outplayed them for much of the game, until fatigue set in," AU coach Lindsay Shade said. "I think that's the next step for us. We have to find a way to finish games like this one, but hats off to Transylvania. They made big plays down the stretch, and we did not have an answer for (Madison) Kellione."
Kellione led the Pioneers (5-3, 2-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) with 24 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and one block.
The game was tied at 53-53 with 6:35 remaining, and there were three lead changes over the next three minutes. But Kellione put Transylvania ahead to stay with a pair of free throws with 2:06 to play.
Anderson hosts Manchester on Friday at 7 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
TRANSYLVANIA 93, ANDERSON 82
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Ravens (1-1) outscored the Pioneers (1-6) 50-44 in the second half Saturday but couldn't overcome a 23-point first-half deficit.
Former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams led Anderson with 22 points for the second straight game, and Cade Gentry added 17 points on 70% (7-of-10) shooting from the floor.
Gavin Dowling also finished in double figures with 16 points and added seven rebounds.
"I am wildly encouraged by (Saturday's) loss," Ravens coach Owen Handy said. "We did not get off the bus with the intensity and focus we needed. We did not have a great start. We did not have a great first half. We really got beat up on the glass. We turned the ball over too much. We took bad shots.
"We came out of the locker room with a great focus and intensity and had a second half where we executed on offense and applied much more disciplined pressure on defense. This game presented a lot of opportunities for us to learn and grow, and if we take those, we'll look back on it as a real positive."
Anderson travels to Manchester on Friday at 6 p.m.
