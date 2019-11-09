ANDERSON — Anderson University’s football team was dominated 76-46 Saturday by Mount St. Joseph.
A silver lining to the loss was the performances of freshman quarterback Tyson Harley and sophomore wide receiver Zac Tallent. Both players set multiple school records during the game.
Harley, a Mount Vernon alumnus, broke his own school record for most passing yards in a game with 512. He also threw for five touchdowns, four of which came in the second half. He previously set the record four weeks ago against Franklin with 479 passing yards.
The freshman quarterback also tied the school record with 42 completions. Harley ranks in the top five in school history for passing yards, completions and attempts in a season. He is sixth in touchdowns.
“We had a lot of fun out there today,” said Harley. “Our offense was rolling from the beginning, and my receivers did a great job of getting open. The offensive line did a good job of keeping me on my feet and giving me time to throw. Obviously, I wish we could have come away with a win, but I felt great about how the offense was rolling today.”
“Tyson is continuing to make great progress in his first year,” said Ravens head coach Steve Rock. “I’m not at all surprised that Tyson eclipsed his single-game record. When he comes out and executes the game plan as given to him by our offensive coordinator, Tim Sanders.”
Tallent hauled in 22 passes, easily breaking the previous school record of 17. His season total of 92 is also a new school record for receptions in a season. He added 158 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.
“Tyson did a good job finding me early in the game and continued to do so throughout,” said Tallent. “I knew the number I had to get to break the records, but I didn’t think I was close at all. I appreciate the big guys up front for giving Tyson the time he needed to find me and get me the ball.”
“Zac has been a phenomenal leader on the offense,” said Rock. “He comes to work every day and gives everything he has to get better and to help his team grow. The reality is Zach’s best football is ahead of him, and a phenomenal effort in the offseason will allow him to be bigger, faster and stronger. Add that to his preparation and leadership and you can see how he will improve.”
The Ravens fell behind early, allowing two special teams touchdowns in the first half. The defense struggled throughout, as indicated by the final score. Mount St. Joseph did not punt in the game and only had to run 61 plays on offense.
On offense, the Ravens looked sharp despite a few costly first-half penalties that caused drives to stall. Sophomore running back Reggie Lipscomb carried the ball 28 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. James Tucker caught eight passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m very proud of the way the offense went out and executed today,” said Rock. “The run game and the pass game were clicking versus a very good team. It is important for this young offense to learn to trust each other, and that trust was built farther today.”
Harley completed passes to six different receivers and touchdowns to four. He was sacked just once in a dominant performance by the offensive line.
The Ravens now sit at 3-6 on the year and 1-5 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. They will finish off their season next Saturday at Manchester (2-4).
